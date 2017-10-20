Singer Takes a Knee After Performing National Anthem at NBA Game

Singer Justine Skye sung the national anthem at the home opener for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. However, that’s not all she did. After performing the anthem, Skye took a knee.

Her gesture wasn’t a hit with everyone in attendance. According to the Associated Press, some fans began booing her for kneeling:

The national anthem singer here in Brooklyn took a knee at the end of her performance. More boos than cheers from the fans. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) October 20, 2017

The singer posted video of her protest to her Instagram account after the game:

Got a bit shaky at the end.. was pretty uneasy about singing the anthem and probably won’t ever be invited to sing it again but I had to take a knee for the opening game in my city and let my voice be heard. We will not be silenced ✊🏾 #blacklivesmatter A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

It’s unclear just who Skye thinks is attempting to silence her. Especially considering her protest is just one of several staged by anthem singers recently. Most notably, by former American Idol singer Jessica Sanchez, who last week took a knee after singing the anthem at a Raiders game.