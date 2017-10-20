SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Singer Takes a Knee After Performing National Anthem at NBA Game

Getty Images/Theo Wargo

by Dylan Gwinn20 Oct 20170

Singer Justine Skye sung the national anthem at the home opener for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. However, that’s not all she did. After performing the anthem, Skye took a knee.

Her gesture wasn’t a hit with everyone in attendance. According to the Associated Press, some fans began booing her for kneeling:

The singer posted video of her protest to her Instagram account after the game:

It’s unclear just who Skye thinks is attempting to silence her. Especially considering her protest is just one of several staged by anthem singers recently. Most notably, by former American Idol singer Jessica Sanchez, who last week took a knee after singing the anthem at a Raiders game.

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x