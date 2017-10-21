Homecoming Queen Kicks Winning Field Goal in Texas High School Football Game

If someone had written this as a screenplay and submitted it to a major Hollywood studio, the studio would have likely sent it right back. Nonetheless, this unbelievable story happened Friday night in Texas.

A week after being crowned homecoming queen, Claire Jeffress of Dawson High School in Pearland, Texas, found herself in a far less regal setting. The setting in question was a high school football game against rival, Pearland High School.

advertisement

Dawson and Pearland were tied 35-35, with 1:08 left in regulation. Jeffress, in addition to being homecoming queen, is also the kicker for Dawson. A 30-yard field goal was all her team needed to break the tie and win the game, and Jeffress delivered:

#txhsfb

How often do you see this?!?

Claire Jeffress 2017 HOCO Queen pic.twitter.com/GoB5cMGqoF — Dawson Eagles (@DawsonHighSchl) October 14, 2017

According to Ted Dunnam of the Pearland Journal, Jeffress said, “I just wanted to do what I’ve always done and not think of it as any big deal. My team had faith in me, and they were going to block for me, and the snap and the hold were going to be good, so I just had to do my job.”

Jeffress’ coach, Eric Wells, had faith in her as well. Coach Wells told the Pearland Journal, “Claire is something – she just doesn’t get rattled. There wasn’t even a question that she was going to kick it.

“Homecoming queen knocks it through, Dawson wins. You have to love that:”