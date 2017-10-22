SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Four San Francisco 49ers Players Protest the Anthem on Sunday

by Dylan Gwinn22 Oct 20170

If anthem protests counted as wins, the 49ers would have ranked as one of the best football teams in the NFL on Sunday. Instead, the winless 49ers will have to settle for merely being good at anthem protesting.

On Sunday, four members of the team formerly known for winning Super Bowl’s, took a knee prior to their game against the Cowboys:

Since President Trump called NFL anthem protesters out back in September, the number of 49ers protesting has fallen from 30, to 23, to 7, to 4. However, while those numbers have declined significantly, Sunday’s total of four protesters is still significant.

Thursday night’s clash between the Chiefs and the Raiders yielded three anthem protests, there were no protests at all during the entire early slate of NFL games on Sunday, and one Cowboy, David Irving, raised a fist in San Francisco. Which means, on Sunday afternoon the 49ers equaled the total number of protests from ten NFL contests, if you include the Cowboys-49ers games.

Which begs the question: If the 49ers are going to be awful and notable for protesting the anthem, why not bring Colin Kaepernick back?

 

