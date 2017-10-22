SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Seahawks Have More Protesters Than Any Other Team on Sunday, Giants’ Olivier Vernon Also Protests

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

by Dylan Gwinn22 Oct 20170

The Seahawks surpassed the 49ers as the team with the most anthem protesters on Sunday . Defensive end Michael Bennett and seven other players sat on the bench during the Star Spangled-Banner, while another player, Michael Wilhoite, knelt.

The Seahawks bench looked quite full during the anthem:

The Seahawks opponents on Sunday, the New York Giants, only had one player protesting. Olivier Vernon, who wasn’t suited-up to play, took a knee during the anthem:

The game put the finishing touches on quite the week for the Seahawks, at least in terms of social activism. Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin joined forces with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in writing a letter endorsing the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017. A new law which would reduce minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x