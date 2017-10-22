Seahawks Have More Protesters Than Any Other Team on Sunday, Giants’ Olivier Vernon Also Protests

The Seahawks surpassed the 49ers as the team with the most anthem protesters on Sunday . Defensive end Michael Bennett and seven other players sat on the bench during the Star Spangled-Banner, while another player, Michael Wilhoite, knelt.

The Seahawks bench looked quite full during the anthem:

A number of Seahawks sat during the National Anthem as a continued protest of racial inequality. pic.twitter.com/LQEU9TBbiO — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) October 22, 2017

The Seahawks opponents on Sunday, the New York Giants, only had one player protesting. Olivier Vernon, who wasn’t suited-up to play, took a knee during the anthem:

Olivier Vernon remains only @Giants player to kneel as several Seahawks also protest during national anthem https://t.co/m8g3SfwP5X pic.twitter.com/K4oQ2sSajV — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) October 22, 2017

The game put the finishing touches on quite the week for the Seahawks, at least in terms of social activism. Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin joined forces with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in writing a letter endorsing the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017. A new law which would reduce minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders.