WATCH: Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict Kicks Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix in the Face

Because nothing exemplifies the Steelers-Bengals rivalry quite like a kick in the face, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has provided us with just that.
Watch what Burfict does to the late arriving Roosevelt Nix at the end of this play:
Burfict.
Second snap of game.
Kicks a man.
What a bum.
— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 22, 2017
Burfict will probably get a letter from the league about this, but likely no more than that. What’s scary about this play, is that it’s actually a relatively minor incident compared to some of the stunts that Burfict has pulled before.
