WATCH: Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict Kicks Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix in the Face

The Associated Press

by Dylan Gwinn22 Oct 20170

Because nothing exemplifies the Steelers-Bengals rivalry quite like a kick in the face, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has provided us with just that.

Watch what Burfict does to the late arriving Roosevelt Nix at the end of this play:

Burfict will probably get a letter from the league about this, but likely no more than that. What’s scary about this play, is that it’s actually a relatively minor incident compared to some of the stunts that Burfict has pulled before.

