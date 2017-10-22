WATCH: Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict Kicks Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix in the Face

Because nothing exemplifies the Steelers-Bengals rivalry quite like a kick in the face, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has provided us with just that.

Watch what Burfict does to the late arriving Roosevelt Nix at the end of this play:

Burfict.

Second snap of game.

Kicks a man.

What a bum. pic.twitter.com/6FtFyJSIE3 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 22, 2017

Burfict will probably get a letter from the league about this, but likely no more than that. What’s scary about this play, is that it’s actually a relatively minor incident compared to some of the stunts that Burfict has pulled before.