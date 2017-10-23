Pennsylvania Donut Chain Takes Shot at NFL Anthem Protesters with ‘Take a Stand’ Billboard

Something has certainly gone awry when the national anthem is better defended by a Pennsylvania donut chain, than it is by the commissioner of the NFL. However, awry, probably best describes the current state of the league.

Maple Donuts, a regional donut chain based in York, Pennsylvania, has an interesting new advertising campaign. According to Fox 43 in Pennsylvania, their billboard says that “Maple Donuts Takes A Stand Not A Knee:”

Maple Donuts billboard: ‘Takes a Stand and Not a Knee’ sparks online debate https://t.co/uuGWwXybHN pic.twitter.com/MR6302OwTu — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) October 22, 2017

Reactions to the billboard have been somewhat mixed. One commenter on social media said, “I wish the owner of Maple Donuts wouldn’t use race as a wedge issue.”

However, according to Fox, a Maple Donuts store manager said, the message is meant to be “100 percent patriotic.”

Maple Donuts has not shied away from making political statements. According to the Harrisburg Patriot-News, Maple Donuts showcased a pro-Trump banner at another one of their Pennsylvania locations.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that the league will not enforce any rule against players for protesting. Though, the numbers of protesting players has dwindled in recent weeks.