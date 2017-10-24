Report: Colin Kaepernick Is Trying to Get a Book Deal

Many have wondered why Colin Kaepernick would hire a high-profile attorney to launch a collusion grievance against the NFL, especially when his case has such a low probability of success? Well, we might have just got our answer: Colin Kaepernick, reportedly, wants a book deal.

Sources close to Page 6 of the New York Post, say that Colin Kaepernick has been“taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME.”

WME agent Carlos Fleming, represents Kaepernick as an athlete.

Kaepernick, who began the NFL protest movement during the 2016 preseason, remains unemployed since walking away from his deal with the 49ers in the offseason. Recently, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, charging that team owners conspired to keep him out of the league due to his politic beliefs, and fear of criticism from President Trump.

Giants co-owner John Mara denounced Kaepernick’s collusion claims, saying, “Anybody that thinks that there’s been any conversations going on among teams about Colin Kaepernick is crazy. That just is not the case. I saw a quote, I think it was [Dolphins owner] Steve Ross recently that said, ‘Teams want to win so badly that if they believe a player can help them win, they’re going to bring him on.’ I think there are certain issues obviously that go along with Colin Kaepernick and that may have scared some teams away, but there is absolutely no blackball going on here.I just don’t see that at all.”

Kaepernick’s representatives did not return Page 6’s request for comment.