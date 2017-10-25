Report: Colin Kaepernick Lands $1 Million Book Deal

Ron Burgundy himself would be taken aback by how quickly this story escalated. Early Tuesday, we brought you reports that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was shopping a book deal to New York publishers. Later on Tuesday afternoon, reports surfaced that Kaepernick did indeed, ink a seven-figure book deal with a New York publisher.

According to Page 6 of the New York Post, Kaepernick has secured a $1 million book deal with Random House imprint One World.

It’s a logical fit for Kaepernick and the kind of book he’s likely to write. One World, begun last year by Chris Jackson, has also published the works of well-known leftist radical Ta-Nehesi Coates, and Kaepernick supporter Jay-Z.

Kaepernick, who began the NFL’s current movement of anthem protests in the preseason of 2016, will likely focus much of his book on that movement. Given that the wildly unpopular movement he launched has, in large part, kept him from landing a job with another team. The money earned from this book will help soften the financial blow , his political protests have cost him.

Though, given how recent these events are, and how extensively they’ve already been covered. One wonders just how many people will feel the need to buy the book. Even though it’s written from Kaepernick’s unique perspective.

In any event, I guess we now know why the original anthem protester has remained silent while the national debate about him and his protests has consumed the American sports, and political world.

Kaepernick wants you to buy the book.