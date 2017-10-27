Astros’ Yuli Gurriel Mocks Dodgers Pitcher Yu Darvish with Racist Gesture After Homerun

Game 3 of the World Series was a rough one for the Dodgers, and especially tough for their pitcher Yu Darvish. Yet, while every pitcher is going to give up homeruns, and have bad things happen to them from time-to-time. No pitcher or player should have to experience what the Astros’ Yuli Gurriel did to Yu Darvish Friday night.

After smashing a homerun off Darvish in the second inning, Gurriel returned to the dugout and mocked Darvish by motioning at his own eyes. Essentially making light of Darvish, who is Japanese:

Gurriel, speaking through a translator, claims the gesture wasn’t meant to be disrespectful. Instead, he says he did it because he’s struggled against Japanese pitchers in the past.

“I did not mean it to be offensive at any point, quite the opposite, I have always had a lot of respect [for Japanese people],” Gurriel said. “For me Japan is very important because it’s the place that gave me the chance to play.”

Gurriel played for the Yokohama of the Japan League in 2014.

Darvish said he believed Gurriel’s gesture to be “disrespectful,” but ultimately, Darvish was gracious.

“I try not to care much about it, but he played in Japan and I have a lot of respect for him, so I try not to think about it too much against him,” Darvish said. “Nobody’s perfect.

“Everybody’s different. You have to learn from it. He made a mistake and we’ve just got to learn from it. We are all human beings, that’s what I’m saying. So it’s just learn from it and we gotta move forward.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to meet with Gurriel on Saturday, to discuss the incident and possible disciplinary action.