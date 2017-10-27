Oldest Collegiate Basketball Tournament Moves Due to Host’s Stand That Athletes Stand for Anthem

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) pulled its basketball tournament from the College of the Ozarks because of the school’s “No Pledge, No Play” policy.

The school instructed its athletes earlier this year to walk off any court or field where the opposition disrespected the flag. The College of the Ozarks felt uncomfortable hosting anti-American gestures and the NAIA felt uncomfortable requiring student-athletes to stand for the national anthem. So, the NAIA opted to move its 2018 Division II men’s basketball tournament from Branson, Missouri, a short ride from the 1,000-acre Point Lookout campus.

The NAIA tournament, which predates similar competitions held by the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Invitational Tournament, came into existence through the efforts of James Naismith, the same man who brought basketball into existence. The annual event hosts Division 1 and Division 2 tournaments for men and women basketball teams. The organization behind the oldest collegiate athletic championship event explained:

The NAIA believes the playing of the anthem provides student-athletes and fans an important and time-honored tradition to honor our country and veterans. The association encourages everyone in attendance to stand when the anthem is played. The NAIA also understands that the freedom of speech — and the right to peaceful protest — are indisputable rights in the United States. Because the NAIA is made up of 250 diverse schools, the association believes it is in the best interest of the institutions to let them individually decide what actions are acceptable for their coaches and student-athletes.

Under the heading “Patriotic Education,” the school’s website notes, “All members of the College community are expected to stand, be respectful, and attentive when colors are presented and anytime the Pledge of Allegiance is recited, and/or when the Star Spangled Banner is played/sang.”

The NAIA, the College of the Ozarks pointed out, rejected the school’s request that student-athletes stand for the anthem and its desire to hold a forum for players on why respecting the flag matters.

“The NAIA missed the opportunity to take a stand,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry Davis opined. “They refused to craft a simple policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem. The NAIA’s refusal demonstrates a lack of moral clarity on a significant national issue. Their decision contradicts their own character emphasis that identifies respect as a key trait, and we believe they are missing a golden opportunity to teach student-athletes about the honor due our country and its Veterans.

“We appreciate the efforts of the staff to communicate our concerns to the committee. Unfortunately, it appears the committee believes a ‘do your own thing’ mentality supersedes patriotism. College of the Ozarks takes seriously its patriotic mission and thus has made the decision to no longer host the tournament.”

The NAIA does not yet know where the tournament ultimately gets played.

“The College of the Ozarks has been a gracious and accommodating championship host for 18 years,” NAIA President Jim Carr announced in a prepared statement. “We appreciate their hospitality, as do the many student-athletes who had the privilege of playing in the DII national championship in Branson.”