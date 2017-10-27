A new Fox poll finds that 52 percent of respondents still disapprove of the NFL’s protests against the country during the national anthem. The league has also seen a massive fall from grace.

Still, despite that a majority of registered voters who feel kneeling during the national anthem is inappropriate, the number is down three points since September, Fox News reported.

The poll released Thursday also found a tiny uptick in those who approve of the protests. At 44 percent, the result is up three points since the last poll taken in September.

Unsurprisingly, the respondents were split along party lines with 88 percent of Republicans disapproving of the protests and 67 percent of Democrats saying the protests are perfectly acceptable.

The poll also lined up predictably along racial lines. Six in ten whites opposed the protests whereas 61 percent of non-whites approved of them.

As to the NFL itself, positive feelings about the league have fallen below 50 percent. Only 46 percent hold a positive view about the NFL while 41 percent view the league negatively. The result is a precipitous fall from the last time the question was asked four years ago when 64 percent said they had a positive view of the NFL.

The Fox poll of 1,005 registered voters was performed between Oct. 22 and 24 and has a margin of error of 3 points.

