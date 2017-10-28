Astros’ Yuli Gurriel Suspended First 5 Games of Next Season for Racist Gesture, Will Not Miss Any World Series Games

During Game 3 of the World Series Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel made a racist gesture, mocking Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he would meet with Gurriel to discuss the incident and possible disciplinary action.

On Saturday, only hours prior to the start of Game 4, it was announced that Gurriel would be suspended the first 5 games of next season.

advertisement

Manfred said,” I wanted the burden of this discipline to fall primarily on the wrongdoer. Iwas impressed in my conversation with Yu Darvish by his desire to move forward, and I felt that moving the suspension to the beginning of the season would help in that regard.”

Gurriel made the mocking gesture after hitting a second inning homerun off of Darvish. Gurriel apologized for his actions after the game, and again on Saturday.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone that I offended with my actions,” Gurriel said. “I deeply regret it.”

Commissioner Manfred added, “There is no place in our game for the behavior or any behavior like the behavior we witnessed last night.There is no excuse or explanation that makes that type of behavior acceptable.”

Gurriel’s homerun contributed to a 5-3 Astros win, which gave them a 2-1 lead over the Dodgers in the World Series.