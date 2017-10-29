A’s Catcher Bruce Maxwell, Only MLB Anthem Kneeler, Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Delivery Driver

Scottsdale, Arizona, police arrested Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell early Saturday evening for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a result of allegedly pointing a gun at a female food-delivery driver. The cops also charged him with disorderly conduct.

Maxwell knelt for the national anthem on September 23, becoming the first Major League Baseball player to do so. The catcher’s refusal to rise followed President Donald Trump’s call for owners of sports franchises to fire players who kneel for the national anthem. He cited a “racial divide” created by the powerful as inspiring him to protest.

.@ScottsdalePD confirms it arrested @Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell this evening after he allegedly pointed a gun at a food delivery person pic.twitter.com/XvALU0q9pT — Kurt Chirbas (@kchirbas) October 29, 2017

“Scottsdale PD tells us Maxwell, 26, was arrested Saturday at 6:08 PM at his Scottsdale, AZ home,” TMZ reports. “Cops say the alleged victim was a female food delivery driver who told them Maxwell pointed a gun at her. It’s unclear what led up to the incident.”

Maxwell batted .237 with four home runs and 22 RBI. He caught 28 percent of runners attempting to steal bases.

The food delivery apparently arrived immediately prior to World Series Game 4, so interrupting the customer’s viewing interests did not cause the confrontation. Maxwell claims another in the food-service industry, a waiter in Alabama, refused to serve him earlier this month because of his protest, so perhaps the catcher just does not get along with people who bring him his dinner. In the Alabama incident, the waiter accuses Maxwell of inventing a story. He says he knew neither Maxwell nor the specific anthem protest in which he partook. He says he carded a friend of Maxwell’s ordering a beer and ultimately refused to serve the alcohol because of issues with the identification, which angered some in the athlete’s party. The manager switched out waiters immediately after the incident, and it ended, so the restaurant workers thought, there.

But the one percenter’s troubles with the 99 percenters who serve him his food continued.

File under: The customer is not always right.