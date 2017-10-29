A sports reporter recently left his comfortable liberal bubble in New York City, traveled to the interior of the country, and was shocked when he discovered that NFL fans in fly over country really do hate the NFL’s constant anti-American national anthem protests.

Fox NFL writer Peter Schrager found out first hand that real Americans are pretty steamed about the anti-American NFL protests going on across the country. Schrager told his tale on WFAN’s Mike Francesca Show on Friday, Awful Announcing reported.

advertisement

The New York-based reporter left the Big Apple for an assignment in Indianapolis, Indiana, and when he got into a cab, the driver asked him why he was in town.

Schrager proudly spoke up and perhaps fatally over simplified his job, by saying that he worked in the NFL. But that was a major mistake because upon hearing that, the driver pulled over and told Schrager to get out of his cab.

The driver proceeded to tell the reporter that he did not appreciate the anti-American protests going on each week during the playing of the national anthem, and he didn’t feel the need to do business with anyone representing pro football.

“You can get out of the car,” Schrager said the driver told him. “The NFL is dead to me. The NFL, the fact that these guys take knees, I will never watch the NFL again,” the cabbie added according to the Fox reporter.

Schrager went on to note that this was the first time he ever met anyone so mad at the NFL over the anthem protests. He said it was because he never meets anyone in New York that has an opinion contrary to the liberal agenda.

“It was the first time I had a real-life experience face-to-face with somebody who was that charged up about this issue,” Schager said. “And I said ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’ And the more you talk to fans who aren’t on the two coasts, the more you aren’t in blue-state territory, this is a real deal, and it is affecting the bottom line. And the owners are seeing this.”

Schrager’s experience and reaction is a clue as to why sports reporters are nearly universally liberal. They live only in left-wing enclaves on the coasts and don’t often venture out into fly over country.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.