Jordan Spieth, the second-ranked pro golfer in the world today, just hated to admit that Barack Obama beat him on the links last week.

Spieth played as part of a four-some last Saturday in Dallas, Texas, with Barack Obama, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, according to The Hill newspaper.

The top-ranked pro told the host of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” that Obama was “incredibly cool.” But he also said that their two-on-two game came down between him and Obama, but the ex-president pulled a miracle put on the last hole to take the lead.

“The president had a 10-foot double-breaking putt – this is my home course and I’ve never seen anybody make the putt,” Spieth said. “And a small crowd had gathered like you’d expect. He kind of said, ‘When there’s a crowd on the last hole, I never miss.’ He steps up and knocks in … perfect speed, right in the middle of the hole.”

The 2015 Masters Tournament winner said that Obama hurt his pride with the win.

Spieth also said that the president left him with a long-winded joke as they played the seventh hole.

“I asked him a question … ‘President Obama, what’s kind of the one thing that you would tell a president-elect? What’s the one thing you weren’t prepared for in your two terms?'” Spieth told Cordon.

The golfer then noted that Obama went into a long “spiel” in answering the question, but finished with a joke:

“Right before he goes to hit his putt,” Spieth added, “He goes, ‘And you won’t believe what the aliens look like.'”

