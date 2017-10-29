SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Texans Stage Massive Anthem Protest In Response to Owner’s ‘Inmates Running the Prison’ Comment

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

by Dylan Gwinn29 Oct 20170

The Houston Texans wanted to protest on Friday by walking out of practice. Instead, they waited until Sunday and staged one of the largest team anthem protests ever seen.

The Texans wanted to make a large statement after team Owner Bob McNair used the expression, “inmates running the prison,” at an owner’s meeting in New York. Here’s what the Texans anthem protest looked like prior to their tilt against the Seahawks in Seattle:

All told, roughly 70 percent of the team protested by kneeling.

According to the Sporting News, McNair issued a public apology on Friday, and met with the team again to apologize on Saturday. McNair said, “I know they were upset. I wanted to answer their questions.I told them if I had it to do over again I wouldn’t use that expression.”

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x