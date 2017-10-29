Texans Stage Massive Anthem Protest In Response to Owner’s ‘Inmates Running the Prison’ Comment

The Houston Texans wanted to protest on Friday by walking out of practice. Instead, they waited until Sunday and staged one of the largest team anthem protests ever seen.

The Texans wanted to make a large statement after team Owner Bob McNair used the expression, “inmates running the prison,” at an owner’s meeting in New York. Here’s what the Texans anthem protest looked like prior to their tilt against the Seahawks in Seattle:

Here is video of the majority of Texans players kneeling during the National Anthem.pic.twitter.com/RnrsgaFO1k — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) October 29, 2017

All told, roughly 70 percent of the team protested by kneeling.

According to the Sporting News, McNair issued a public apology on Friday, and met with the team again to apologize on Saturday. McNair said, “I know they were upset. I wanted to answer their questions.I told them if I had it to do over again I wouldn’t use that expression.”