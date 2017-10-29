SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Bears’ Zach Miller Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury During Apparent TD Catch, Refs Take TD Away

The Associated Press

by Dylan Gwinn29 Oct 20170

Prepare yourself before watching this video. Because what happened to the Bears’ Zach Miller on this play is at Joe Theismann levels of bad.

The Bears were in the process of executing a very impressive drive that began at their own three. Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dropped back at the Saints 25-yard line, and lofted a beautiful pass to tight end Zach miller in the end zone.

Then things took a turn for the horrific:

As if things could get worse for the Bears, and Miller, after that play. The officials then overturned the initial call of touchdown. Claiming that Miller did not maintain control of the ball. If there were ever a time when the referees should have just let a play stand, that was it.

Of course, Saints fans might see it differently.

In any event, Miller has more important things to worry about now. Like trying to bounce back and continue his career after what appears almost certainly be at least a season ending injury.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x