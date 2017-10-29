WATCH: Bears’ Zach Miller Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury During Apparent TD Catch, Refs Take TD Away

Prepare yourself before watching this video. Because what happened to the Bears’ Zach Miller on this play is at Joe Theismann levels of bad.

The Bears were in the process of executing a very impressive drive that began at their own three. Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky dropped back at the Saints 25-yard line, and lofted a beautiful pass to tight end Zach miller in the end zone.

advertisement

Then things took a turn for the horrific:

Can't fault Zach Miller for not holding on to that TD. Knees are not supposed to bend that way. This looks awfulpic.twitter.com/WwtmgSPY97 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 29, 2017

As if things could get worse for the Bears, and Miller, after that play. The officials then overturned the initial call of touchdown. Claiming that Miller did not maintain control of the ball. If there were ever a time when the referees should have just let a play stand, that was it.

Of course, Saints fans might see it differently.

In any event, Miller has more important things to worry about now. Like trying to bounce back and continue his career after what appears almost certainly be at least a season ending injury.