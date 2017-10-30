Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, one of the few team owners to openly criticize the NFL’s ever-present national anthem protests, has a new target in his sights. According to reports, Jones is working to stall Commissioner Roger Goodell’s extension.

According to reports, Jones led a secret conference call of a group of perhaps as many as 17 owners to discuss Goodell’s handling of the national anthem protests was at the top of the list of complaints against him, the New York Post reported.

Indeed, over the weekend a meeting that was scheduled for this week between the players and the owners was abruptly canceled with no replacement date reported, ESPN’s Jim Trotter reported:

Proposed meeting between NFL owners and Players Coalition is OFF for Monday, per source. Sides are hitting reset button for later meeting. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 29, 2017

Reports have it that the owners were unsettled with the inclusion in the meeting of anthem protest creator Colin Kapernick.

Sides had meeting tentatively scheduled for Monday in DC. Then yesterday Players Coalition requested smaller session in Philly w/ Kaep. … — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 29, 2017

With so much confusion, sides agreed to hit reset button, I’m told. Whether that’s good or bad depends on your perspective. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) October 29, 2017

But Jones and the owners who oppose Goodell are not focusing solely on the anthem protest mess. They are also still reeling over Goodell’s mishandling of the Ray Rice domestic abuse case as well as the increasingly disastrous decision to allow the San Diego Chargers to move to Los Angeles.

“You don’t get to have this many messes over the years like Roger has had and survive it,” an owner anonymously told ESPN.

Reporters also point out that Goodell’s contract extension has not been finalized.

“Maybe Arthur [Blank, the head of the compensation committee] and that committee think they’re on track,” the owner said. “But they have a lot more resistance than they counted on — and maybe they don’t know how the resistance is growing as we speak.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.