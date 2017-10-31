SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Fans Bail on ‘Monday Night Football’ As Ratings for Chiefs-Broncos Crash

The Associated Press

by Dylan Gwinn31 Oct 20170

No matter who dresses up as what at the NFL offices in New York, it’s not likely that their Halloween costume will scare Commissioner Roger Goodell more, than the ratings for Monday Night Football.

According to Deadline Hollywood, “With a 7.2 in metered market results, last night’s MNF was down 9% from last week’s Philadelphia Eagles’ 34-24 triumph over the Washington Redskins.

“While not the season low of the October 16 battle between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts, last night’s Chiefs vs. Broncos match-up is very close to the previous MNF season low of the October 9 Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears games.”

Deadline Hollywood continued, “Year-to-year, last night’s Week 8 game was dead even with the Week 8 game of the 2016/2017 season when the Vikings and Bears pulled in a 7.2 MM rating in their October 31, 2016 match-up.”

Bad ratings are never good for the league, and will always cause concern. However, the numbers from the Chiefs-Broncos game should cause particular concern. Both the Chiefs and the Broncos were .500 or better, and both teams are longtime rivals in the same division. Which means, the game had playoff implications.

Not to mention that we’re now halfway through the NFL season, and, normally, by this point the league has gained some kind of consistent performance with the primetime numbers. Though, other than the numbers being consistently bad, that hasn’t happened.

