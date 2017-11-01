Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell made news last month, becoming Major League Baseball’s first anthem protester. This month he made news for a disputed charge that a waiter refused to serve him over political differences, and for brandishing a gun in the face of a pizza delivery worker.

Now, police records allege that the player erupted in a long, drunken, anti-police tirade filled with foul language as he was being arrested.

advertisement

Maxwell, 26, was arrested by police in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday. A delivery woman working for Geno’s Pizza and Cheesesteaks in Tempe, said she knocked on his door only to be met with a “silver handgun” pointing at her face.

According to TMZ, a police report alleges that the player smelled heavily of alcohol, filled the air with curse words, and could not keep his story straight. During the arrest, police say Maxwell “began making anti-police statements and utilized excessive profanity.”

Eventually, Maxwell calmed down and was taken into custody without further incident. However, the player never stopped with his stream of profanities and anti-cop statements, police said.

Maxwell made news on October 25 after charging an Alabama restaurant with discrimination against him when, according to him, a waiter refused to take his food order because Maxwell had taken a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

However, the day after the player made his accusation, the waiter came out disputing Maxwell’s version of events.

The waiter, Matthew Henry, adamantly denied Maxwell’s claims saying in an interview with Huntsville’s WZDX, that Maxwell’s story “is an absolute lie.”

The restaurant’s manager sided with its employee in the dispute. Manager Ann Whalen told the media, “It was his friend causing all the fuss, none of us even knew who this baseball player was. I told him I had no idea who he was going on about.”

Maxwell batted .237 with four home runs and 22 RBI last season. He caught 28 percent of runners attempting to steal bases.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.