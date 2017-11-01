Conor McGregor Apologizes for Using Gay Slur

Conor McGregor is a man who makes no apology for what he says or does, with certain exceptions. The UFC star and lightweight champion was recently caught on camera using a gay slur, and is trying to make amends for it.

On October 21st, after teammate Artem Lobov lost a fight to Andre Fili, McGregor was seen on camera calling Fili a “f****t,” at least three times, according to ESPN.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” McGregor made it clear that he meant no offense.

“I meant no disrespect,” McGregor said. “I campaigned when we were trying to get same sex marriage legalized. Things just get blown up. Any chance they get, they love to throw me under the bus. It is what it is. I’d like to say sorry for what I said and try to move on from it.”

McGregor, who lost to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match over the summer, is currently trying to figure out who his next MMA opponent will be. Some fight fans really want to see a third fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz. However, a fight against interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is also a strong possibility.