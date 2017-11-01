Kaepernick Attorney Mark Geragos: ‘Within the Next 10 Days, Somebody Will Sign Him’

The question of whether Colin Kaepernick would get signed by another NFL team, has been the largest topic of debate among sports fans for almost a year. However, according to Colin Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos, there’s no debate, he’s getting signed in the next ten days.

During an appearance on the Adam Carolla Show, Geragos made the case that the NFL has come to see the error of their ways.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Kaepernick’s unemployment actually doesn’t, make the case that the NFL has colluded against him. While one could certainly make a compelling case that Kaepernick should have a job in the league, one could also easily make the case that he shouldn’t. Simply by citing the fact that Kaepernick lost his starting job to one of the most notorious busts in recent draft memory, after two years of regressions in his play. Then, upon leading his team to the whopping total on one victory after reclaiming his job, he walked away from a $14 million deal.

Oh, and he’s an absolute pariah surrounded by awful people, with a girlfriend who will tweet racist meme’s of you if she doesn’t like you. Sound appealing?

That all having been said, I agree with Geragos, Kaepernick will likely get signed soon. The NFL has capitulated to the Kaepernick protest clones so completely, that all that remains for them is the final coup de grace, that of forcing a billionaire to actually surrender and sign the “precious.”

The NFL has been held hostage to their own fear of being called racists. The movie is Air Force One, Roger Goodell is Harrison Ford, Colin Kaepernick is General Radek, and NFLPA President DeMaurice Smith is Gary Oldman. Except, instead of Roger Goodell telling DeMaurice Smith to “Get off my plane!”

He’s giving Smith control of Air Force One, and making Kaepernick his co-pilot. And when that plane lands, Kaepernick (Radek) will be put back in command of an army. Any army, doesn’t matter, just so long as he stops making trouble.

That, as a movie, would have been bad enough. The reality of it is far worse.