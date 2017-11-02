Report: Home Owned by Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig Burglarized During World Series

The Dodgers had a rough time of it on Wednesday night. They lost Game 7 of the World Series, a series they were overwhelmingly predicted to win, 5-1 to the Houston Astros. However, for one Dodger, losing the game was only the start of a very bad night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “A home believed to be owned by Yasiel Puig was burglarized Wednesday night while the Dodgers’ slugger was playing in Game 7 of the World Series.

“Los Angeles police told The Hollywood Reporter officers responded to an alarm around 9:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Louise Avenue. A window was found to have been smashed and “items” had been taken, police told THR.”

While the police have not identified the perpetrator of the crime, as per their policy, TMZ reports that the home belongs to Puig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Puig’s burglary coincides with a rash of recent burglaries of high-profile celebrities.

“Puig is the most recent celebrity victim to join the growing list of high-profile home burglaries. Others who have been targeted include Emmy Rossum, Nick Young, Kendall Jenner and Kevin Hart.

“Los Angeles police previously told THR the celebrity home break-ins are not connected to the gang “Knock-Knock” burglaries.”