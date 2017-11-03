PETA Rips Charles Barkley for Rejecting Vegetarianism

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley shot down the idea Thursday that vegetarians exist, and now People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is firing back in a statement provided to Breitbart News.

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said it was her organization’s position that “there was no such thing as not believing that vegetarians exist,” adding that Barkley should talk with NBA stars who are “thriving” on meat-free meals, such as Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving and Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard.

PETA’s statement as follows:

PETA thought there was no such thing as not believing that vegetarians exist, yet here we are. We’d like to see Charles make that claim to Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Jahlil Okafor, John Salley, and the many other NBA superstars who are thriving on healthy and delicious meat-free meals.

