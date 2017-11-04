L.A. Dodgers’ Yu Darvish Apologizes for World Series Game 7 Showing

The cameras of TMZ caught up with a despondent Yu Darvish, who was found apologizing to L.A. Dodgers fans for blowing his big chance in Game 7 of the World Series.

As Darvish was walking with an acquaintance in L.A., TMZ asked how he is doing since the team lost the title to the Houston Astros. “I just feel bad about Game 7, what I did. Dodger fans … they expect we won the World Series. I couldn’t do it. I still feel sorry. But I did my 100%, so…” Darvish said plaintively.

Indeed, Darvish realized a sad performance in Game 7. He gave up five runs off of three hits in his short showing of only 1.2 innings. It seemed that the Astros hitters were onto his game from the first pitch.

Perhaps they were, too, because, according to former Cincinnati Reds player Eduardo Perez, Darvish was tipping off his pitches to the Astros.

“All of a sudden I realize, his right hand, every time he’s going to throw the fastball, puts it in and it never moves because he already has the grip,” Perez said on ESPN 2’s Mike and Mike. “But every time he’s going to throw the slider, and you see a little bit of movement. That’s all you need.”

Was Yu Darvish tipping his pitches during the #WorldSeries ? Excellent analysis from Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) pic.twitter.com/2u7ieejpFK — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) November 2, 2017

TMZ also asked Darvish if he’ll stay with the team as a free agent and he didn’t rule that out.

“They’re a great team. The best team, I think,” he told the TMZ stringer. “That’s hard to say, but I can only say they’re the best team.”

