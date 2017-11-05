Vin Scully: ‘I Will Never Watch Another NFL Game’ Due to Anthem Protests

For decades, when legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully spoke about baseball, people listened. Now, in retirement, he’s not just speaking only about anymore. Yet, listening to Scully now, might be more important than ever.

On Saturday night, Scully said that he would “never watch another NFL game again,” in response to the league’s anthem protests.

Speaking at an event called, ” An Evening with Vin Scully,” at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Scully was asked about the league’s response to the anthem protests. The legendary broadcaster did not hold back.

“I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed,” Scully said. “I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it’s not that I’m some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn’t go anywhere. Didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game.”

Video of Scully’s comments made the rounds on social media:

Scully retired from broadcasting Dodger games after the 2016 season; a position he had held for 67 years. Scully also called NFL games and PGA events on CBS from 1975-1982.