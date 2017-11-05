In a recently released video, an unruly female football fan got a parting shot she won’t soon forget after she assaulted a Miami-Dade police officer, as she was being ejected from Saturday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Officials charged Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, with felony battery after resisting officers as she was being ejected from Miami’s Saturday win over Virginia Tech, the New York Post reported.

In the video uploaded to social media, Freitas, wearing a Miami jersey, is seen being bodily removed from the stands by several uniformed officers. But, as they lift her over their heads, she takes a few swings at one officer, finally connecting on a second attempt.

In response, the assaulted officer unleashes a devastating punch to the suspect’s face putting a quick end to her resistance.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told the press in an email that the incident is under review to make sure all procedures were followed as Freitas was being removed from the stadium.

“Promoting a safe and secure environment during any special event is our primary concern,” Zabaleta wrote in his statement. “After responding to a disturbance, the person in the video was being removed from the event by our officers for being disorderly. She was subsequently arrested for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Disorderly Conduct/Breach of the peace. Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures.”

Police said that they were called to a “disturbance” in the stands and when they arrived at the scene they found Freitas likely intoxicated, arguing with other fans, and yelling obscenities, according to CBS Miami.

