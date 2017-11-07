Former Pitching Great Roy Halladay, Killed in Plane Crash

Former Phillies and Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Halladay was 40 years old.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has held a press conference to release the details of the incident. According to TMZ, the sheriff’s office did “confirm Roy was the only person aboard the ICON A5 light sport aircraft when it went down 10 miles west of St. Petersburg.

“40-year-old Halladay proudly purchased his ICON A5 just last month.”

Halladay, one of only two pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the playoffs, was an 8-time All-Star with the Jays and Phillies. Among other career acomplishments, Halladay was a 2-time Cy Young award winner and once threw a perfect game. Halladay will be up for the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Twitter came alive in the moments after news of Halladay’s death became official, with fond memories and images from his great playing career:


