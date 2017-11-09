WATCH: Mongoose, Cobra Fight It Out During Golf Tournament

Nov. 9 (UPI) — A Scottish pro golfer captured video of a cobra battling a mongoose for its life on a South African course during the European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Golf pro Andrew Coltart posted a video to Instagram showing the snake and mongoose battling it out at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

The cobra manages to keep the mongoose at bay for the duration of the video, although its victory is likely to be short-lived.

“It’s wild over here,” Coltart wrote.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is known for its unusual wildlife encounters — golfer Ian Poulter was previously photographed feeding some wild monkeys on the course and last year’s tournament saw a gang of mongooses rushing the green during play.