New Facebook Page Urges Veterans Day Boycott of NFL

A Facebook page urging fans to boycott the NFL over the Veterans Day weekend has earned over 200,000 followers.

As the Boycott The NFL Facebook page explains to potential followers: “Until millionaire football players stop protesting the National Anthem of the United States, we’ll be here. We love football, but we love our flag more.”

For its weekend event, the Facebook group is urging followers to turn off the NFL until the league puts an end to the constant anti-American protests during the playing of the national anthem.

“We will be not be watching or listening to NFL games on November 12th in solidarity with veterans around the country, as football players have continued to disrespect the national anthem, the American flag, and everything our nation stands for,” the Facebook event description reads.

Supporters of the boycott chimed in on some of the page entries.

“I love America so I boycott the NFL forever! I am a proud Desert Storm War veteran. Down with the NFL,” one commenter said.

“Everything WE had that was NFL, that crap IS gone to the dump,” another said of his NFL gear.

“I refuse to participate in an event that disrespects the United States of America. I despise anyone who disrespects those that have fought and those that gave their lives for our freedom. Keep taking a knee NFL and you will lose what fans you have left,” another commenter said.

“I gave up the NFL after watching the first ‘kneel’ this season. I am done; I thought it would bother me, but College Football keeps me entertained. They allowed this disrespect to go on too long,” a supporter said.

Many other social media users jumped to Twitter to urge fans to boycott the NFL over the Veterans Day weekend.

We will be boycotting the NFL this Veterans Day weekend will you? 🇺🇸 #WeStand #BoycottTheNFL pic.twitter.com/e55OGDkCCL — Patriots For America (@PFAUSA1) November 10, 2017

Veterans Day Boycott of NFL, don’t forget retweet! The more the better, show soldiery, United We Stand! pic.twitter.com/IFIlMInbAz — Ronnie (@ronniestand1) November 7, 2017

Social media users aren’t alone urging a boycott of the league over its refusal to put an end to the anti-American protests.

A bar in Farmingdale, New Jersey, told patrons that it would not show any NFL games over the holiday dedicated to our soldiers.

Woody’s Roadside Tavern in Farmingdale said the NFL is banned from its TVs this weekend.

Bar owner, Chris Maltese, also noted that 20 percent of the bar’s food sales would also be donated to help veterans in need.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.