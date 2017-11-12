Chiefs Defensive Lineman Arrested in Florida on Domestic Battery Charges

Roy Miller, a defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested on domestic battery charges in Florida on Saturday, according to Fox News.

According to police reports, Miller is accused of dragging his wife by the hair, tearing a braid from her hair, and nearly ripping her shirt. The argument began after Miller and his wife returned home from a date. Though, apparently the two returned separately. An argument ensued after the two arrived home, which eventually turned physical.

advertisement

Nicole Miller, Roy Miller’s wife, told police that after her husband grabbed her by the hair and began pushing her around, he threw her cell phone into the toilet and wouldn’t let her go get it. However, eventually, Nicole Miller was able to get her phone and call the police. She barricaded herself in a room until the police arrived.

Reports indicate that several children were home at the time of the incident.

According to ESPN:

The report said witnesses inside the home corroborated some of the details provided by Nicole Miller, including Roy Miller restraining her from retrieving her phone. One witness, according to the report, said the couple’s bedroom door was slammed shut and she heard “thumping coming from inside the room as if someone was being hit.” When police arrived at the couple’s home, they found Roy Miller inside, sleeping. He agreed to speak with police outside. He eventually was arrested. Miller, 30, played four seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released on March 12. He signed with Kansas City on Aug. 2 and has six tackles and one pass breakup in seven games. He was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2009.

Miller has also played a role, albeit small in the NFL’s ongoing anthem protests. In late September, after President Trump criticized protesting NFL players at a campaign speech in Alabama, Miller placed his hand on the shoulder of well-known anthem protester Marcus Peters.