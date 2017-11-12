Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry Talks Donald Trump Tweet, Supporting Veterans

Nov. 12 (UPI) — Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry wrote an article Saturday for The Players’ Tribune, calling for Americans to support the military.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter wrote about the platform he has as one of the best basketball players in the world.

advertisement

“I guess it’s tempting, sometimes, to think that it doesn’t mean anything,” Curry wrote. “With everyone out there on Twitter, and Facebook, and IG and all of that…with all of the opinions and narratives that are always flying every which way on cable news…it’s a lot of noise. And you hear enough of that noise, and you kind of start to wonder if anyone can – or even wants to – hear anyone else at all.”

“But if there’s anything I’ve learned this year, it’s that all of that noise we keep hearing – it’s not an accident. We’re hearing that noise because there are real people out there, facing real issues, and real inequalities, some in ways like never before. In 2017, in America, silence is no longer an option.”

Curry, 29, entered the NBA in 2009. He has about 27 million combined followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

He wrote about social media’s recent impact on his life when one of the most powerful men in the world mentioned him in a message.

On Sept. 23, Curry woke up to read a tweet from President Donald Trump, uninviting him to the White House. Curry went public, before the tweet, saying he would not attend a White House gathering to celebrate the Warriors’ NBA Finals victory.

Curry said the tweet came on the morning before the Warriors’ first day of practice. He woke up to 30 texts on his phone before he checked to see his Twitter.

After Trump’s tweet, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James used his Twitter account to call Trump a “bum.”

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite,” James tweeted. “Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

The Warriors also issued a statement after the message from Trump.

“While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that president Trump has made it clear that we are not invited,” the statement said. “We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them. We’re disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise.”

“In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion – the values that we embrace as an organization.”

The Warriors guard is adamant in saying that his peaceful opposition to the White House visit was not meant to disrespect the military, the flag or the United States.

Please read this. So proud to coach @StephenCurry30. https://t.co/s3g93TPejA — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) November 11, 2017

Curry said instead of getting lost in “one of these endless debates” about what protests mean or whom they disrespect, Americans should “celebrate our veterans.”

“Let’s talk about the broken VA medical system, and traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. But let’s also talk about homelessness, and unemployment, and mental health, and, yes, racial inequality,” Curry wrote.

“Let’s talk about how we can do better, to make their lives easier.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr commented Saturday on Curry’s message.

“I was really proud of Steph for his beautifully written article. It captured everything perfectly because I think we get caught in the wave of what patriotism is,” Kerr told reporters, according to ABC 7 San Francisco.

Golden State and Operation Care and Comfort worked together to raise money for care packages to send to servicemen and servicewomen.

The Warriors travel to Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28 to play agains the Washington Wizards.