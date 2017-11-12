One New York Giant, Two 49ers Protest During the Anthem on Veterans Day

Three players took a knee during the national anthem before the New York Giants game at the San Francisco 49ers, while the rest of the league stood during Veterans Day weekend.

Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin protested on the 49ers sideline, while the Giants’ Olivier Vernon knelt on the New York sideline.

The protesters opted to kneel for the anthem despite a request from the NFL Players Association, that all players observe the 2-minute moment of silence to honor veterans before the games on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, “Other players who have been protesting most of the season stood for the anthem this week, including the Seahawks Michael Bennett, who stood before Thursday night’s game. Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers and stood with teammates for the anthem for the first time since President Donald Trump criticized players for protesting.

“Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests — aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other issues.”