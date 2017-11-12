Week 10: Thousands of Empty Seats Still Plague NFL Stadiums

Photos of empty seats continue to make their appearance on Twitter as the NFL’s Week 10 games debut on Veterans Day, this weekend. Though only a few players decided to protest the country on this day dedicated to our soldiers, fans stayed away in droves.

According to the Twitter account Empty Seats Galore, the Rams “handed out 60,032 tickets” for the game as they met the Houston Texans beating the Texans 33 to 7.

But apparently, not many fans turned out to see the game.

#HOUvsLAR RT @benmaller: Rams say they handed out 60,032 tickets for today's game, clearly someone is using Maller Math. pic.twitter.com/nUJrX2r3Fz — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 13, 2017

Many seats were also empty at the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s stadium as the San Franciscans beat the New York Giants 31 to 21.

Santa Clara MT @Dnseidel: @[me] 2nd half kickoff at Levi's pic.twitter.com/YsE6vc0ECD — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 12, 2017

In Buffalo, New York, despite the extra entertainment of a streaker running across the field, video of the incident shows an awful lot of empty seats.

The streaker was taken down, but so were the Bills who lost to the New Orleans Saints 47 to 10.

While Chicago fans gave a bit more love to their team, the Bears brought out 55,661 fans to Soldier Filed, meaning 5,624 seats went empty.

Some photos of Soldier Field do show a lot of empty seats as the Bears lost the Green Bay Packers 23 to 16.

Yeah…. it looks like there are far more than 5,624 that missed this game pic.twitter.com/QFKbCfe5FO — James (@BishopsB2B) November 12, 2017

In Nashville, photos also show a lot of empty seats for the Tennessee Titans who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24 to 20.

Empty seats were also photographed as the New York Jets took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the Floridians 15 to 10.

Ford Field saw a plethora of empty seats as the Detroit Lions slammed the Cleveland Browns 38 to 24.

#NFL #CLEvsDET RT @btripi: My office view for today at Ford Field for the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns game. There are plenty of empty seats. pic.twitter.com/KfmIINZqx9 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 12, 2017

Finally, on the Veterans Day weekend several players still continued their protests against the country, even on the day dedicated to our soldiers.

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon took a knee during the anthem and L.A. Rams linebacker Robert Quinn thrust fist in the air as the song played. Elsewhere, Eric Reid and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin of the San Francisco 49ers also took a knee during the song. For his part, 49ers wide receiver Louis Murphy raised a fist during the tune.

