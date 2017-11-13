Hope Solo Alleges Former FIFA Chief Sepp Blatter ‘Grabbed My Ass,’ Blatter Denies

The flurry of sexual abuse allegations that have rocked the entertainment world are no longer merely confined to the entertainment world.

Hope Solo, goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Team, alleged in a recent interview that former FIFA President Sepp Blatter once grabbed her buttocks.

Solo, speaking with the Portuguese newspaper Expresso, alleges that the incident occurred at an awards ceremony in January of 2013. Solo claims that Blatter “grabbed my ass” just prior to presenting an award to USWNT teammate Abby Wambach.

Blatter was recently forced to step down as the head of FIFA. Though his removal was due to a corruption scandal, not sexual misconduct.

When Expresso reached out to Blatter for comment, his spokesman flatly denied Solo’s claim, saying that “this allegation is ridiculous.”

This isn’t the first allegation of sexual misconduct/abuse regarding Team USA. On Sunday night, U.S. gymnastics superstar Aly Raisman appeared on 60 Minutes to discuss her allegations of abuse at the hands of former Team USA gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar.