NFL Owners to Jerry Jones: Stop Delaying Roger Goodell’s Contract Extension, Or Else

The NFL has circled the wagons, except, instead of circling the wagons to stop the Indians. This time the wagons have been circled to stop the Cowboys.

According to the New York Times, the owners who make-up the NFL’s Compensation Committee, have sent Jerry Jones a cease-and-desist letter telling him to stop his efforts to block Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension.

According to Pro Football Talk:

The letter mentions a range of possible sanctions, including fines, stripping of draft picks, and suspending Jones. (PFT reported on Sunday night that some owners have discussed the possibility of initiating a proceeding aimed at forcing Jones to sell the team.) The Compensation Committee currently consists of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Giants co-owner John Mara, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney II, and Texans owner Bob McNair. Belson’s latest article also mentions something that PFT has consistently reported, and that others in the media have pooh-poohed: Some owners believe that Jones instigated Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter to publicly disparage the league during a recent earnings conference call, blaming reduced corporate revenues on the NFL’s current controversies and ratings declines.

One wonders why Jones’ opposition to Goodell’s contract, whatever the reason for the opposition, should be a big deal? If Jones has a problem with Roger Goodell, then, especially as the owner of the richest franchise in the sport, he should be free to voice his opinion and try to win others to his side. Why does he have to be ordered to cease-and-desist?

Maybe if things were going well, and Jerry Jones just happened to be some lone wolf, rebel owner. Then perhaps muzzling him would make some sense. However, in reality, the league’s ratings are crashing, attendance is plummeting, the league has mismanaged several high-profile disciplinary cases, and baseball has begun surpassing the league in overall popularity.

Given that, shouldn’t all NFL owners be opposed to Goodell getting a contract extension?