UCLA Players Thank President Trump for Intervening on Their Behalf

Early Wednesday morning President Trump asked if any UCLA basketball players would thank him for helping to arrange their freedom from facing prosecution for theft, in China.

A few hours later, the players answered President Trump’s question.

UCLA player Cody Riley thanked Trump personally for his help:

UCLA ballplayer Cody Riley thanks Pres Trump for intervening to get him and fellow players released from detention in China for shoplifting. "We really appreciate you helping us out," he says of Pres Trump. They apologize for their actions. pic.twitter.com/a1p7QfI5NE — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 15, 2017

“To President Trump and the United States government, thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf, ” Riley said.

UCLA’s LiAngelo Ball said, “I would also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided…I’m grateful to be back home.”

Jalen Hill said, “Thank you to the United States government and President Trump for your efforts to bring us home.”