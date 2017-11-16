Alabama and Auburn don’t play each other until November 25th, but the craziness has already begun. An Auburn fan in Mobile took a bullet defending his team, police say.

An argument between two men in a Mobile, Alabama, motel room turned violent when one of the pair pulled a gun and shot his antagonist in the thigh as they battled over which team, Auburn or Alabama, was the best.

advertisement

Alabama and Auburn are set to face each other in the upcoming Iron Bowl on November 25, but the two men couldn’t wait for the game to argue about the outcome. Police say that during the argument one of the men shot the other delivering a non-life threatening wound.

Police had not found the shooter by Wednesday and did not identify the victim of the shooting. Though, according to J.B. Biunno of WKRG in Mobile, we do know the shooter was an Alabama fan, and the victim, an Auburn fan.

The shooter will be charged with second-degree assault if he is found, police said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.