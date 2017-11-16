Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Requests Special Meeting of NFL Owners

The NFL recently let Jerry Jones know that they view his conduct regarding Roger Goodell’s contract extension as, “detrimental to the league.” On Thursday, Jerry Jones let the NFL know that he’d like to give the league a piece of his mind.

According to the Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Beaton, Jones sent a letter to his fellow owners in which he requested a special meeting to discuss Roger Goodell’s contract extension.

advertisement

In the letter, Jones explains that the league “has undergone unprecedented upheaval in the last two years, including a significant decline in television ratings, increased advertiser discontent, high-profile litigation concerning player suspensions, and decreasing ticket sales.”

Jones went on to say, “This is not the time for the League to undertake massive contractual obligations which are inconsistent with the League’s performance.”

In order to highlight the “dysfunction of the current process,” Jones points to the fact that some of his fellow owners have engaged in “severe threats of retaliation.”

According to the WSJ, several NFL owners have explored the idea of removing Jones from his ownership of the Cowboys.

However, it appears that Jones’ letter has fallen on deaf ears. According to the WSJ, the Competition Committee already rejected the idea of a special meeting. Citing the fact that they have an upcoming, already scheduled meeting on December 13th which they say will provide them with “ample opportunity” to discuss Goodell’s contract.

Jones lists an incredibly harsh set of rebukes and criticisms of Goodell in his letter to the league. The league has indeed seen a collapse in television ratings and attendance, in addition to embarrassing scandals and angst among advertisers.

Which kind of makes you wonder, why is Jerry Jones the only owner publicly making these points?

In fact, given that the league has seen an unprecedented downturn in profits and popularity on Goodell’s watch, why doesn’t the Competition Committee write a letter explaining why Goodell should get a contract extension?

Wouldn’t that make more sense?