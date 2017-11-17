Gabby Douglas Suggests Women Should ‘Dress Modestly’ to Avoid Enticing the ‘Wrong Crowd,’ Gets Ripped on Social Media

After a society loses its morality and common sense, the most controversial thing anyone can say is the truth. Gabby Douglas is finding that out right now.

On Friday evening the U.S. Olympian and gold medalist drew tremendous criticism from her former teammates, and the media, for her response to a tweet from fellow Team USA member Aly Raisman. Raisman, who recently appeared on 60 Minutes to talk about the abuse she faced at the hands of former Team USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nasser. Posted a tweet in which she attempted to rally women who had been the victim of sexual abuse, while also saying that women should be able to wear what they want without fear of unwanted sexual advances.

Raisman said:

We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. pic.twitter.com/q9d12z0KHn — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) November 17, 2017

After seeing Raisman’s tweet, fellow Olympian Gabby Douglas weighed-in with her own thoughts. Douglas said, “however [sic] it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing [sic] in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.”

That response did not sit well with fellow Team USA member Simone Biles, who tweeted:

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there!

STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

Strange how one can be “shocked” yet not “surprised,” but that’s neither here nor there. What’s truly shocking and surprising about Biles’ response is that she seemed to believe that Douglas was making a direct attack on Raisman, instead of making a common sense statement about the dangers of provocative dress.

Douglas responded with a new tweet, apologizing for not having correctly worded her initial comment to Raisman:

i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) November 18, 2017

In reality, there’s very little wrong about Douglas’ initial tweet. She simply says that women need to dress “classy” and “modestly” in order to not attract men who have bad intentions. That’s the same advice that every responsible parent in America gives their daughters prior to letting them go out. So why would that sentiment be controversial now?

Douglas’ mistake here wasn’t her wording, it was her assumption that the American media could handle common sense being said in public.

Of course wearing stiletto’s and a short skirt doesn’t make rape legal, or even remotely okay. All Douglas meant was that a girl could go a long way towards not finding herself groped, if she didn’t wear the things that excite gropers.

A point obvious enough, that one struggles to comprehend why it would even need to be said. Though, apparently Douglas’ words weren’t lost on everyone. As pointed out by Breitbart’s Daniel Flynn, the vast majority of public comments on some of the major articles about Douglas’ tweets, favor Douglas. Meaning, the disconnect here isn’t between Gabby Douglas and reality; the disconnect is between the American media, and reality. Ironically, the very same media that has spent the last two weeks incessantly reporting rape allegations from Hollywood all the way to Washington, D.C.

You would think that people immersed in reporting about groping and fondling would see the wisdom in Douglas’ words.