High School Coach Arrested for Alleged Sexual Relationship with Student

Authorities arrested a North Carolina high school teacher and cheerleading coach Wednesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student on school grounds.

A judge charged Katherine Ross Ridenhour, 23, a teacher at Cox Mill High School in Concord, with two counts of indecent liberties with a student, the Charlotte Observer reported.

advertisement

The Concord Police Department said in a statement that it found out about the alleged relationship Monday, saying Ridenhour engaged in a consensual relationship with the 17-year-old male student.

Police told WBTV that one of the incidents occurred on school grounds.

Cabarrus County Schools said that Ridenhour resigned from her position as a family and consumer science teacher at Cox Mill High School Tuesday. She also served as the junior varsity cheerleading coach for the school.

The Observer reports that she graduated from Liberty University in Virginia in May of 2016, and WSOC reports that she began teaching at the school in August of that same year.