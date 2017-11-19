Herschel Walker: ‘I Absolutely Think the Protests Are Upsetting, and I Blame the Commissioner’

Herschel Walker had a legendary college and pro football career, in which he absorbed and delivered some of the most memorable hits in the history of the game. Now, in his fifties, Walker is still delivering hits.

But this time the former Heisman Trophy winner isn’t meting out punishment to linebackers and defensive backs, this time he’s targeting the commissioner of the NFL.

Speaking to reporters, Walker said, “I absolutely think the protests are so upsetting, and I blame the commissioner. I know people are going to be angry when I say it, but he should have stopped the protests at the very beginning.”

Walker continued, “Guys, let me tell you this. Our flag is very special, and black lives matter, but what we should do is go to Washington after the season and protest there instead. We have young men and women fighting for the flag. And we have to respect the White House.”

Walker has some familiarity with the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The Georgia Bulldog signed with Trump’s New Jersey Generals in 1983. That signing, especially given Walker’s status as a Heisman Trophy winner, was a major coup for Trump and the upstart USFL. Proving that the fledgling league could go out and steal top talent away from the far more established NFL.

This also isn’t the first time that Walker has spoken out on the NFL’s anthem protests. Back in September, Walker pleaded with the NFL to “take control” of the anthem issue. He suggested that Commissioner Goodell make a rule stating that all protests needed to happen on a players personal time, and not during games.

Walker is a also involved in many efforts involving veterans and first responders. According to the New York Post, Walker “…signed with Rocky Ridge Trucks to promote the manufacturer’s True American Hero Truck Giveaway contest (gives.rockyridgetrucks.com).

“The winner of the national contest will be an individual with exemplary records of public service in the military, or as a domestic first responder. Finalists will be invited to the National Automobile Dealers Association Convention in Las Vegas in March for a drawing to select the winner.”

The winner of the prize will receive, “a free customized, hand-painted, American-made 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, worth $80,000.”