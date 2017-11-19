NFL Protests Continue During Week 11 Early Games

The number of NFL players protesting the national anthem continued to dwindle during Week 11. According to the Associated Press, only five players protested during the playing of the anthem.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stayed in the tunnel during the anthem. However, Giants defender Olivier Vernon took a knee. Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas of the Miami Dolphins all took a knee as well.

In September, President Trump called protesting players “SOB’s” and said he wished their team owners would fire them. The Sunday after those comments, over 300 NFL players protested the anthem. Since then, the numbers of protesting players have steadily fallen. While only five have protested in the early games, several other teams with regular protesters still have yet to play.

This comes on the heels of last weekend’s virtual halt to the protests in honor of Veterans Day. The NFL Players Association had asked for a moment of silence to honor veterans. Only three players protested during the Veteran’s Day weekend games.