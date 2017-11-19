President Trump Blasts Father of Recently Released UCLA Player for Being Unappreciative of His Help in Gaining Son’s Release

LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo Ball, a UCLA basketball player recently released by the Chinese after being detained on shoplifting charges, has taken issue with President Trump’s role in his son’s release.

Now, President Trump has taken issue with LaVar Ball.

On Saturday, LaVar Ball scoffed at the notion that President Trump’s meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping had played any role in his son’s release. Ball went on to say that shoplifting is no big deal, and that his son would have been released anyway.

On Sunday, President Trump took to Twitter to criticize the elder Ball:

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Ball spoke with ESPN about Trump’s involvement in his son’s release, and was critical of the notion that the Chinese released his son due to Trump’s intervention: