Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch Sits for U.S. Anthem in Mexico City, Stands for Mexican Anthem

The Raiders and the Patriots traveled to play a game in Mexico City during Week 11 of the NFL season. And it appears, at least in one case, they brought their politics with them.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has not stood for the U.S. national anthem at all this year, and he continued that practice in Mexico City on Sunday. However, when it was time for the Mexican anthem to be played, suddenly Lynch felt inspired to stand:

advertisement

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

The protest from Lynch, appeared to be the only protest from either team during the anthem. The anthem protests gained notoriety last season, after 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began sitting, then kneeling during the anthem. After walking away from his contract in San Francisco, Kaepernick has not signed with another team. Kaepernick believes the league has colluded to keep him out of the NFL, and has filed a grievance.

The NFL and the Mexican Ministry of Tourism also announced on Sunday that the league will play a game in Mexico’s Azteca Stadium every year from 2019-21.

On Sunday the Raiders and Patriots played the second game, of a three game deal which was set to expire after next season.