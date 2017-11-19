WATCH: Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield Grabs Crotch, Shouts ‘F**k You!’ at Kansas Sideline

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was expected to go to Kansas and get a win on Saturday. It’s what the Heisman favorite did on the sideline, that was unexpected.

On Saturday afternoon, in an exceptionally chippy game with the Kansas Jayhawks, Mayfield shouted “F**k you” at the Kansas sideline, and did this:

Baker Mayfield didn't feel like taking the high road today pic.twitter.com/30Q5UFk264 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 18, 2017

On the one hand, Mayfield’s actions will definitely raise red flags with NFL scouts who will have concerns about his decision making and ability to control his emotions. On the other hand, this is definitely the most excited anyone has been for Kansas football, ever.

Mayfield issued an apology on Twitter after the game:

I am extremely sorry for how I carried myself today. I am sorry to the Kansas fans, coaches and players for disrespecting them. I am sorry to Sooner fans for not representing our University the way I should. I am sorry to any parent that had their kid(s) watching… I was not the good and inspiring role model that I aspire to be. What I did was unacceptable and in turn it has taken the attention off of our team. Not to mention my solo act reflects poorly on my team/program… Which is the opposite of what I want to do. I want my teammates and coaches to get all the attention and credit for working hard and having success. I am sorry to my brothers and coaches as well. I am an extremely competitive player once on the field, but that does not excuse and never will excuse my actions today. I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.

Mayfield is having an incredible season for Oklahoma. The Sooners are currently ranked fourth the College Football Playoff rankings, they’re the favorites to win the Big 12, and Mayfield is the consensus favorite to win the Heisman.