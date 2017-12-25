Army Recruit Shocked to Win Mercedes SUV in ‘Shoot to Win’ Hockey Slapshot

Little did Nate Vila know that when he gripped that hockey stick for one shot at winning a Mercedes SUV that he was going shock everyone with the perfect shot.

Vila, 22, entered a “Shoot to Win” contest and during intermission at the Springfield, MA, Thunderbirds hockey game last Friday, he stepped up for a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV.

Gripping the hockey stick and giving the puck a few nudges back and forth, Vila, who recently joined the U.S. Army and is soon headed to Fort Benning, Georgia, took aim and gave the puck a swift slap. And, amazingly, after a single bounce it went into the slot barely big enough for the puck!

Vila raised his stick in triumph as the crowd went wild.

Nate Vila from W. Springfield has enlisted in the @USArmy and will be reporting to Fort Benning, GA. He just won a new 'Benz from @mbspringfield in this Shoot to Win Contest! You think this was #SCTOP10 worthy? Happy Holidays and thank you for your service! pic.twitter.com/gnKMAQLKQq — Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) December 23, 2017

“It was incredible, I was so speechless,” Vila said according to MassLive.”I didn’t know what to do. Honestly I didn’t even think I made it at first. And then I saw everyone go nuts.

“I’m 22 and live with my Mom and Grandma,” Vila added. “I’m joining the Army in a few weeks and will be reporting to Fort Benning, Georgia for at least a four-year enlistment.”

One thing is sure, Vila will be arriving at Fort Benning in style.

