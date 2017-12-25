Army Recruit Shocked to Win Mercedes SUV in ‘Shoot to Win’ Hockey Slapshot

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

by Warner Todd Huston25 Dec 20170

Little did Nate Vila know that when he gripped that hockey stick for one shot at winning a Mercedes SUV that he was going shock everyone with the perfect shot.

Vila, 22, entered a “Shoot to Win” contest and during intermission at the Springfield, MA, Thunderbirds hockey game last Friday, he stepped up for a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV.

Gripping the hockey stick and giving the puck a few nudges back and forth, Vila, who recently joined the U.S. Army and is soon headed to Fort Benning, Georgia, took aim and gave the puck a swift slap. And, amazingly, after a single bounce it went into the slot barely big enough for the puck!

Vila raised his stick in triumph as the crowd went wild.

“It was incredible, I was so speechless,” Vila said according to MassLive.”I didn’t know what to do. Honestly I didn’t even think I made it at first. And then I saw everyone go nuts.

“I’m 22 and live with my Mom and Grandma,” Vila added. “I’m joining the Army in a few weeks and will be reporting to Fort Benning, Georgia for at least a four-year enlistment.”

One thing is sure, Vila will be arriving at Fort Benning in style.

