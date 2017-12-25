Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald Praises Senator John McCain in ‘Sports Illustrated’ Op-Ed

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald gave U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona a touching Christmas gift, in the form of an op-ed that paid tribute to McCain’s service and sacrifice for his country.

In an article published in Sports Illustrated,on Christmas Eve, Fitzgerald wrote, “The sacrifices John McCain has made for our country, and especially the men and women he served with in the military, are incredible.

“As a prisoner of war in Vietnam he missed six Christmases with his family back home and suffered unbelievable hardship.”

Fitzgerald, a friend of McCain, once visited the site in Vietnam where the longtime senator form Arizona was shot down, and the prison in which he was held.

Fitzgerald’s tribute to McCain comes at a time when the senator is engaged in a far different kind of fight. McCain is battling a particularly destructive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. Fitzgerald ended his letter with a personal note, touching on McCain’s place in history.

“As soon as my boys are of age, I’ll tell them stories about the quality of the man I’ve gotten to know. I’ll tell them: Senator John McCain will be revered and respected for as long as the United States of America has a place in this world, and his legacy will outlive us all.”

Senator McCain tweeted his thanks to Fitzgerald:

Thank you @LarryFitzgerald, I’m deeply touched. Thanks for all you do to give back to #Arizona & our nation. Merry Christmas! https://t.co/LD6L90p7n0 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 25, 2017

McCain has made every effort to continue his duties in the senate despite his brain cancer, though, he did miss the vote on tax reform in order to get treatment.