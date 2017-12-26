Ex-Steelers Star James Harrison Signs with Patriots

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star James Harrison has signed with the New England Patriots.
The Patriots announced the move Tuesday, three days after Harrison’s unceremonious departure from Pittsburgh.
The 39-year-old linebacker posted a photo of himself with 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in New England’s locker room on his Instagram account, writing that he finally has a teammate “that’s older than me!”
Harrison visited the Patriots after clearing waviers and becoming a free agent following his release by Pittsburgh.
To make room on their roster, the Patriots released linebacker Trevor Reilly.
