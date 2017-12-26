Mark Cuban On Why He Wouldn’t Buy the Carolina Panthers: ‘Why would I buy an NFL team if I think the league is in decline?’

If Sean “Diddy” Combs is looking for someone to help him purchase the Carolina Panthers, he might want to take a hard pass on Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban.

When asked by the Dallas Morning News, whether he had any interest in purchasing the recently put-up for sale Carolina Panthers, Cuban answered in characteristic Cuban fashion:

Why would I buy an NFL team if I think the league is in decline? There’s no team I would want other than the Mavericks, certainly no football team in the universe. There’s not even a close second. I love the Mavs. I love Dallas. I mean, Charlotte’s a great city, but there’s nothing I don’t like here – other than losing right now. I would never turn my back on the city of Dallas. Like I’ve always said, Dallas has given me so much. And what am I going to say to my son and his friends or my daughter and her friends: ‘Oh, yeah: Football’s dangerous for you, but I bought a football team.’ I know I’m a hypocrite from time to time, but I really, really, really try not to be.

Cuban has been outspoken on the subject of the NFL, and concussions, in past. In 2014, Cuban told the Dallas Morning News, “They still have bigger strategic problems in that people don’t want their kids to play football. That’s huge. That impacts how much football kids will watch. And how much football families watch.

“You just get the sense that they don’t really have a grasp of how to connect to people in the broader population.”

The NFL can also add anthem protests to the list of ways in which they, disconnect.